    Boot drive for Operation Heroes runs July 9-12

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Members from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings will host a boot drive to collect military combat boots of all conditions for Operation Heroes at Hangar 37 July 9-12.

    Operation Heroes is a non-profit organization that gives back to Utah’s Gold Star families, or families who have lost a loved one serving in the U.S. military during a time of conflict.

    Col. Brett Newman, 419th Maintenance Group commander, said the wing’s involvement in the drive was inspired by the recent loss of a maintainer in the 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

    “Operation Heroes is about 300 boots deficient,” Newman said. “We look forward to getting our Airmen involved with this project, and we’re honored to give back to the families who have given so much.”

    Airmen are encouraged to clean out their closets for a good cause and help meet the donation goal of 350+ boots.

    For those without access to the hangar, a drive-up drop-off location will be available outside of the gate east of Building 36 at the below dates and times:

    July 9 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    July 10 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

    July 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 11:50
    This work, Boot drive for Operation Heroes runs July 9-12, by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS

    Hill AFB
    Utah
    388th FW
    419th FW

