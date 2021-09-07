New CO Takes the Helm of CENSECFOR

Capt. Douglas J. Pegher took the helm to become the eighth naval officer to serve as the Center for Security Forces commanding officer. The change of command ceremony took place at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Jan 9.



"The opportunity to lead this command is humbling," said Pegher in his remarks. "I would not be standing before you today if it were not for the support of many people."



He thanked his wife and children for their endless love, support, and sacrifice when his call to duty required his absence from home. He also thanked his parents for giving him a solid foundation that put him on a trajectory for success.



Pegher is a 1993 Edinboro University of Pennsylvania graduate where he earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology. After working a few years in the commercial sector, he chose to pursue a career in the U.S. Navy and earned his commission in 1997.



He served in various operational assignments and on different ship classes, such as an aircraft carrier, an amphibious command ship, and two destroyers. During his tenure aboard USS Stethem (DDG 63), based in Yokosuka, Japan, he served as the executive officer from 2014 to 2016 and as the commanding officer from 2016 to 2017.



Under his command, Stethem was the first U.S. Navy ship to visit Jeju-do in the Republic of Korea since the Joint Civil-Military Complex opened a year earlier in 2016. The ship also completed a seven-month patrol in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region visiting various countries and participating in several military exercises. It also participated in the U.S. Navy's Great Green Fleet initiative.



Pegher's previous assignment was with Tactical Training Group Atlantic, where he served as the module head for surface, mine, and amphibious warfare. He oversaw the safe and effective delivery of ready, relevant learning to carrier strike groups, amphibious readiness groups, and Marine expeditionary groups. He played an essential role in revising the Maritime Staff and Planners Course to prepare tomorrow's naval leaders for new emerging threats.



"To the Sailors and civilians who make up the Center for Security Forces worldwide, your professionalism, drive, and determination across the staff continually impressed me during my turnover," said Pegher. "I look forward to working with each of you closely. We shall continue to excel at our mission to deliver the highest caliber of safe, effective, and leading edge training to our customers."



The Center for Security Forces provides specialized training to more than 23-thousand students each year. It has 14 training locations across the United States and worldwide that carry the motto "Where Training Breeds Confidence."

