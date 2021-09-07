CS2 Ackley learned to crochet from his grandmother as a child. He was born premature and spent most of his youth indoors. His grandmother noticed that he enjoyed working with his hands and she taught him how to crochet. He was born in Florida and enlisted in the United States Navy June 2015 and has served onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown since October 2020.
Recently, CS2’s wife was purchasing Girl Scout cookies from a friend whose daughter is undergoing treatment at Langley AFB Hospital. The mother asked if CS2 Ackley could make something for her daughter. He created a blanket for the young patient and his requests for blankets and characters have been on the rise ever since. It can take three to four weeks to complete each project depending on the complexity of the design.
He enjoys making blankets, hats and characters such as dragons, “Zero” and “Oogie Boogie” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. At this time, he has only given a few items to the hospital patients but is hoping to donate more in the future.
“I make hats all the time but honestly, I cheat a bit on the hats,” stated Ackley. “I have a knitting machine that I picked up in Germany so it takes me about two weeks to complete a hat.”
CS2 Ackley has been married for nine years and when off-duty he enjoys spending time with his family and crocheting gifts for those in need of comfort.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 10:33
|Story ID:
|400608
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Sailor Crochets Comfort for Children at Langley Air Force Base Hospital, by Susanne Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT