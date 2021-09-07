Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Sailor Crochets Comfort for Children at Langley Air Force Base Hospital

Photo By Susanne Greene | 210519-N-LL092-001 YORKTOWN, Va. (Jun. 16, 2021) Naval Weapons Station Culinary...... read more read more Photo By Susanne Greene | 210519-N-LL092-001 YORKTOWN, Va. (Jun. 16, 2021) Naval Weapons Station Culinary Specialist, Second Class, David Ackley is providing comfort for children receiving treatment at Langley Air Force Base Hospital with his crocheted creations. He makes the gifts while off-duty and the dragon took about four weeks to complete. (U.S. Navy Photo by Public Affairs Officer Susanne Greene/Released) see less | View Image Page

CS2 Ackley learned to crochet from his grandmother as a child. He was born premature and spent most of his youth indoors. His grandmother noticed that he enjoyed working with his hands and she taught him how to crochet. He was born in Florida and enlisted in the United States Navy June 2015 and has served onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown since October 2020.



Recently, CS2’s wife was purchasing Girl Scout cookies from a friend whose daughter is undergoing treatment at Langley AFB Hospital. The mother asked if CS2 Ackley could make something for her daughter. He created a blanket for the young patient and his requests for blankets and characters have been on the rise ever since. It can take three to four weeks to complete each project depending on the complexity of the design.



He enjoys making blankets, hats and characters such as dragons, “Zero” and “Oogie Boogie” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. At this time, he has only given a few items to the hospital patients but is hoping to donate more in the future.



“I make hats all the time but honestly, I cheat a bit on the hats,” stated Ackley. “I have a knitting machine that I picked up in Germany so it takes me about two weeks to complete a hat.”



CS2 Ackley has been married for nine years and when off-duty he enjoys spending time with his family and crocheting gifts for those in need of comfort.