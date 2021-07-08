US inducts Spanish companion into Military Order of Foreign Wars

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Winston Brooks, deputy chief of staff for operations at NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, inducted Spanish Army Brig. Gen. Carlos Salgado Romero, ARRC’s DCoS Support, into the Military Orders of Foreign Wars of the U.S. during a ceremony on Imjin Barracks, Gloucester, United Kingdom, July 8, 2021. Members are known as companions and reflect the close bonds of military veterans who served in war together.



Salgado served alongside U.S. forces as an Operational Mentoring Liaison Team chief for Afghan infantry battalions during Operation Enduring Freedom in Kabul, Afghanistan, from June 2010 to January 2011.



“It is my honor to present him this military order,” said Brooks. “Although it is General Carlos’ service which qualifies him for induction into the order, I would like to mention his families’ impressive service history.”



Salgado, a native of Madrid, Spain, hails from a legacy of veterans starting from his great grandfather Captain Santos Salgado, who made the ultimate sacrifice when he was killed in action when he led an assault on enemy trenches in the Philippines, March 24, 1987. His grandfathers and father also served, and his son is in his 4th year at the Spanish Air Force Academy.



Salgado said he was proud and his relations with U.S. service members has always been incredible. “We have some common history together since the 15th century and we are still brothers in arms.”



“I’m very honored to receive this recognition from the U.S. Army,” Salgado said. “Not just because of my connection with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan and in the ARRC; it’s because my family, my predecessors … fought believing in their nations.”



The ceremony took place at the NATO multinational headquarters after lengthy process. Salgado said his previous boss Arthur Tulak, now retired colonel and secretary of the Hawaii Commandery of the Order, proposed the commendation in 2005, but he was grateful to the U.S. contingent for making the event possible.



“I’ll always be very thankful to Col. Tulak; we still keep in contact through the years,” said Salgado. “Thank you very much also to the U.S. armed forces.”



In his closing remarks, Brooks read a letter from Tulak: ‘Brigadier General Salgado stands in the ranks of veteran companions who continue to serve their nation as loyal companions of the order, to advance its purposes.’



The Military Order of Foreign Wars of the U.S. was founded Dec. 27, 1894 by a mix of veteran officers and hereditary descendants, some who fought as far back as the Revolutionary War, and are committed to honor and perpetuate the martial deeds and victories of their forebearers and fellow companions.

