    USS Anchorage Sailors Visit Namesake

    USS Anchorage Visits the Alaska Veterans Museum

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Lauren Spaziano 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) visited their ship’s namesake city in Alaska, June 27-July 1.

    Captain Pete Riebe, Commanding Officer aboard Anchorage, was joined by ship’s Navigator Lieutenant Allison Latham, Damage Controlman 2nd Class Lauren Betancourt, and Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Codi Richardson for the visit.

    “It was truly an honor to visit Anchorage and build upon the relationship with our namesake,” said Riebe. “Everyone we met was incredibly friendly and showed vast support to those of us visiting from the ship.”

    The Sailors visited U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage and Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC), Anchorage, to meet with the Coast Guardsmen and Navy Reservists while in the city.

    “It was great getting to meet with other service members and learn more about their mission in and around Alaska,” said Richardson. “It’s always interesting to see how similar our jobs are while being stationed in such a different place.”

    The Anchorage Sailors also joined NOSC Sailors to participate in funeral honors at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and visited the Anchorage Veterans Museum, American Legion Post, and Chris Kyle Patriots Hospital, among others.

    "The Alaska Navy League is very proud to host the Sailors of USS Anchorage with this namesake tour," said Shannon Jones, President of Navy League Council 151. "The impact of sharing Alaska with these fine Sailors was a valuable opportunity to increase the Navy's relationship with the community."

    The Sailors expressed their gratitude for those who helped make the trip possible and recognized the significance of the visit.

    “It’s important for us to honor the history and heritage of our namesake,” said Riebe. “We are proud to serve aboard USS Anchorage and will continue working hard to do the city proud.”

    Anchorage is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock homeported in San Diego. The ship is the seventh ship in its class and was commissioned in her namesake city May 4, 2013. She is the second ship of the U.S. Navy to bear the name.

    For more news from Expeditionary Strike Group 3, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/esg3/.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 14:40
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Alaska
    Anchorage
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    Namesake
    USS Anchorage

