LTC Molina assumes command of U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks

Carlisle Barracks, Pa. (July 7, 2021) – With the symbolic passing of the unit's colors, Lt. Col. Jeannette Molina assumed the mission and command of U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks on July 7, 2021.



Vincent Grewatz, Director of Installation Management Command-Training, officiated the Change of Command ceremony held at Carlisle Barracks' Wheelock Bandstand. In keeping with tradition, he transferred the colors from the outgoing commander, Col. Courtney Short, to Lt. Col. Molina, which symbolized the passing of the unit's personnel, equipment, morale, and esprit de corps.



"I could not have asked for a smoother transition or a better officer to follow," said Molina. "We all wish you and your family the very best as you head to your next adventure in Colorado. Please know that the Molina-Bini's humbly take the torch. We will continue to build and lead the Garrison with dignity and respect, always putting 'People First.'"



Molina holds a Masters of Arts in Union Labor and Human Resources and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II, and Al Udeid, Qatar, during Operation Enduring Freedom.



"Since arriving at Carlisle Barracks a few short weeks ago, we have received an incredibly warm welcome from the team here," Molina said. "I'm impressed by their brilliant professionalism and personalized care. I look forward to providing leadership and working together to enable Force Readiness, guided by Army Values, through world-class service and support to the people of Carlisle Barracks and the greater military community."



Molina graduated from the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and commanded the El Paso Military Entrance Processing Station in Fort Bliss, Texas.



"The fact is that command is a team sport," Grewatz said. "A change of command underscores two complementary dimensions, change, and continuity.



"Today, we celebrate a change of Garrison Leadership even as the Soldiers and Civilians of this team remain engaged, supporting training, providing protection, enabling readiness, and caring for the community's Soldiers and Families. And because of the outstanding leadership that has been provided to them, the Garrison Team won't miss a beat in the execution of its mission.



"Running an installation is not for the faint of heart. It is a contact sport that demands hands-on leadership, and its success is critically dependent on teamwork. Nowhere is this more evident than here at Carlisle Barracks."



Garrison commanders on Carlisle Barracks provide "city-manager" support for an installation that provides security, safety, and base operations for the mission activities of the Army War College and other organizations, as well as residents living on post, military retirees, the surrounding military community and a ready team of trusted and innovative professionals.



"The Army develops leaders who are committed, innovative, motivated, and able to handle the challenges of command in a complex environment, and the past two years certainly qualify," said Grewatz. "Courtney is one of these outstanding Army leaders. Together with Command Sergeant Major Carden, her battle buddy, Courtney challenged the Garrison Team and led it to the next level. Together, they have postured the Garrison for continued success and forged it into one of the premier Garrison Teams within IMCOM that advanced efficiencies, responsiveness, and innovation by driving change amid complexity and posturing the installation for success today and into the future," he said.



Short assumed the role of Carlisle Barracks' Garrison Commander on June 28, 2019. She managed Garrison resources during a time of enduring and emerging requirements and optimized base operations support. Through her leadership, the Garrison embraced new technologies like the Digital Garrison app. She managed the Army's Summer Surge efforts at Carlisle Barracks while emphasizing people and infrastructure priorities. Her Garrison team executed a 7 million dollar budget and processed more than 1,000 Soldiers and Family members this year. Under her administration, the 450 strong Garrison Team addressed environmental concerns, provided safe quality housing, and delivered critical services to more than 50,000 Soldiers, Family members, Civilians, and Retirees.



"Significantly, Courtney fostered a positive command climate consistent with 'Mission First and People Always,'" Grewatz said. "Her focus was always Mission Readiness and Soldiers and Families. She was hands-on, led by example, and built a cohesive team, the aim of our service culture campaign. Simply put, Courtney Short has made it better at Carlisle for those who live, train, play, and pray here. And thanks to her superb leadership, the Carlisle Carracks Community is better postured to weather the complexity and challenges of the future and to advance our national defense priorities."



During Short's career, she commanded Alpha Battery in 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and served as a small group instructor at the Air Defense Artillery Officer Basic Course. She was an Assistant Professor in the History Department at the United States Military Academy and deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division "Task Force Bulldog." She served as a Liaison Officer in Korea with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and was an Assistant Professor and the Deputy Department Head of the Department of History at the United States Air Force Academy.



When I first arrived at Carlisle Barracks, I was told two things," said Short. "One, you'll have one 'crisis' as a commander, and two, Carlisle Barracks functions like 'Groundhog Day' with a set rhythm of events. In two years, both of those statements proved untrue, but not in the way that you would think."



Short holds a bachelor's degree in History from Columbia University and a master's degree and Ph.D. in History from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.



"If things weren't canceled or modified for COVID, then weather, rain or snow, had an impact," she said. "But here's the miracle of all of that, Carlisle Barracks never stopped. We never shut down. All the services that the Garrison provides continued. The Garrison adapted. The Garrison flexed. The Garrison brilliantly reimagined. Soldiers and residents still received quality housing, safe childcare, MPD and ACS services, a safe and secure post, and even a place to relax with a beer. And, that's not to mention all the services that you don't see every day that work just as hard behind the scenes, DPTMS, Safety, RM, PAO, PAIO, and on and on.



"The skill that it takes to pull that continuity off, all under ever-changing conditions, is unbelievable. So it wasn't that the last two years saw more than one crisis. It's that, truly, we didn't experience any 'crises.' Instead, we solved problems and rose to incredible challenges, the likes of which will make the history books. The unbelievable professionalism and competence of the entire Garrison Team, every single employee, is beyond compare. Everyone here at Carlisle, at our Letterkenny Child Care Center and our clubs at Fort Indiantown Gap, did phenomenal work to deliver quality services in a challenging environment with creativity, innovation, and bravery. I am truly grateful to each and every one of you. I am but a small part of this greater team, and I am honored to be considered one of you," Short said.



Short will retire from the active-duty Army and begin a career as a professor of history at Colorado State University.



"Fortunately for IMCOM, the Army, and the nation, and you all, we don't have to look far to find another superb leader to take the helm at the Garrison," said Grewatz. "We're placing this command in the hands of another very capable couple, Jeannette and her husband, Zachary. They bring to IMCOM a track record of excellence and a clear passion for Mission, People, and Families. I can't think of a better couple to lead the Garrison, and they have our full confidence and support.



"Lt. Col. Molina brings extensive experience to her new position. Her record for excellence in leadership speaks for itself. She is an army AG officer who has commanded at both the platoon and company levels and comes to us after serving as the Executive Officer to the Chief of General Officer Management Branch, Washington, DC. Jeannette, hold fast to the tactical and operational expertise you've developed throughout your impressive service. One day you will need it again. Meanwhile, welcome to Installation Management. I am confident that you will lead this organization with pride and distinction and will successfully meet all-new challenges while elevating the Garrison to new levels of innovation and performance."



Short will retire after an over 22-year career in the Army on July 31, 2021. The Garrison held a ceremony to mark the occasion of her retirement at the Letort View Community Center on July 6. Col. Ethan Hall, Chief of Staff of the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, served as the presiding officer. Hall was Short's battalion commander when they served together in the Republic of Korea. "If you are half the professor that you are as a Soldier, Colorado State University and your students are lucky to have you," Hall said. "I wish you and the entire Short family all the happiness and success. People First, Winning Matters, and for this occasion, go Rams."

