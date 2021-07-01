Photo Essay: Summer 2021 wildflowers at Fort McCoy

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer 2021 wildflowers at Fort McCoy

    Summer 2021 wildflowers at Fort McCoy

    Wildflowers at a prairie and grassland area are shown July 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Wildflowers at a prairie and grassland area are shown July 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Many areas at Fort McCoy area a natural habitat for many rare butterflies and grassland species of birds and wildflowers.

    Wildlife management and prairie land management at Fort McCoy is coordinated by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    natural resources management
    prairie
    wildflowers

