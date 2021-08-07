Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates 126th Anniversary with $1.26 Express Deals in July

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Exchange is celebrating 126 years with $1.26 specials at the Express all through...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Exchange is celebrating 126 years with $1.26 specials at the Express all through July. The military community can also stop by participating Exchange restaurants on July 25 for $1.26 off all combo meals. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating its 126th anniversary with special deals at its Express stores and restaurants throughout July.



On July 25, 1895, the War Department issued General Order 46 directing commanders to establish an exchange at every post. Since then, exchanges have faithfully served military members wherever they are called to serve.



To mark the anniversary, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and other military shoppers can enjoy $1.26 deals on snack favorites and more at Express stores through July 31.



On July 25—the Exchange’s official anniversary—shoppers will receive $1.26 off all combo meals at participating Exchange restaurants worldwide.



“Since July 25, 1895, it has been our honor to serve those who serve and give back to the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Through war, natural disasters and even global pandemics, the Exchange is privileged to be there for our Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians, retirees, Veterans and military families.”



