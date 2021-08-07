Photo Essay: Trout of Fort McCoy waterways

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A trout caught in an installation stream is shown July, 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A trout caught in an installation stream is shown July, 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Trout are plentiful in miles and miles of Fort McCoy streams, rivers, and lakes for anglers. Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has collaborated with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to improve waterways, water quality, stream structure, and more for fishing on post. Fort McCoy has brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout in its waterways. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Trout caught in an installation stream are shown July, 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Trout are plentiful in miles and miles of Fort McCoy streams, rivers, and lakes for anglers.



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has collaborated with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to improve waterways, water quality, stream structure, and more for fishing on post.



Fort McCoy has brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout in its waterways.



