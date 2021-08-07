Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Trout of Fort McCoy waterways

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A trout caught in an installation stream is shown July, 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Trout caught in an installation stream are shown July, 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Trout are plentiful in miles and miles of Fort McCoy streams, rivers, and lakes for anglers.

    Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has collaborated with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to improve waterways, water quality, stream structure, and more for fishing on post.

    Fort McCoy has brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout in its waterways.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 10:23
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    fishing
    wildlife
    Fort McCoy
    trout

