In the Spotlight

Logistics Specialist (LS) Seaman Rigel Kent Repunte, a Houston, Texas native, didn’t just join the Navy because of a ferry ride, but it did play an important role in his decision.



“The biggest moment was when I took a ferry to Canada from Washington State,” said Repunte. “I thought to myself, ‘This is cool!’ and I could see myself on a ship.”



On January 9th of 2020, Repunte signed on as an LS and currently works as a postal clerk at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Sigonella. He finds the position rewarding, but also physically and mentally demanding.



“Information is constantly changing,” said Repunte. “You have to always be on your toes and check your e-mails. There is a lot of coordination with load planners, Air Cargo, or Defense Logistics Agency.”



Repunte also enjoys the team aspect of working in the Fleet Mail Center.



“We have a good team here,” said Repunte “Couldn’t ask for anyone better to work with. These people grind 24/7 because this job will wear you out.”



“Team effort is very crucial in what we do at Fleet Mail Center, Sigonella,” said Leading Chief Petty Officer Oluwadamilare Ogunlade. “LSSN Repunte has become part of that team. His customer service skills and postal knowledge have been invaluable whenever we need him to get a job done.”



Repunte enjoys providing customer service, as well as interacting with those who get their mail from him.



“You have officers and enlisted, whether is senior enlisted or junior coming in to pick up mail,” said Repunte. “It’s rewarding to see around base the people who you gave mail to, and they’re happy because they got the Amazon packages that you were just organizing in a mountain of mail a couple hours earlier.”



In addition to his time in the post office, Repunte has a busy schedule.



“He has also contributed numerous hours providing meals to Sailors through USO volunteer program,” said Ogunlade. “He represents our Navy out in the community through different volunteer program out reach.”



Repunte is also the event coordinator for the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) and a college student. He has just completed his associates degree in general studies and is working towards his bachelors. Ideally, Repunte would like to stay in and do the enlisted to officer Judge Advocate Generals Corp program.



One of Repunte’s favorite things about Sicily is the Catholic culture and the family-centered values he remembers from his own Catholic upbringing. Another one is the diversity.



“You have all kinds of cultures,” said Repunte. “You have a history of French, Spanish, Italian, Greek, Arab, and the Mesopotamian. You can see it in the architecture too, in the different spots you go to. There’s so much history here.”



In addition to spending time in Marzamemi, his favorite spot in Sicily, Repunte is looking forward to traveling more.



“I love to hang out with friends, practice music, read, and travel,” said Repunte. “Now that the airways are opened up, we’ve been trying to plan trips. I would really like to go to the Ferrari factory as well.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 08:32 Story ID: 400496 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In the Spotlight, by SA Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.