Hitting the Beach

Sicily is a popular summer vacation destination for Europe and beyond because of the fabulous beaches around the island. Whether you prefer your beaches sandy or rocky, full-service or hidden in nature, chances are there’s a spiaggia for you.



A quick Google search will show you pages and pages of “Best Beaches in Sicily” roundups, and here’s The Signature’s first entry into that category!



In this installment, we’ll highlight some of the Sigonella community’s favorite spots to swim, relax, and splash around, all easy to visit in a day trip from base.



While “spiaggia” is the word for beach in Italian, “lido” in Italy generally refers to a private beach that you must pay to enter. Most lidos have chairs, umbrellas, and other equipment you can rent for the day, as well as a bar or café that has food for purchase. Most beach areas have both public access portions as well as multiple lidos along the coast, so you can choose what best suits your needs.



Catania

The closest beaches to Sigonella are the ones right next to the city of Catania. Several lidos line Viale Kennedy, including a dog friendly beach, but there is also a public access area called “La Playa” as well. The water is sometimes rough on these sandy beaches, but the views of Mt. Etna and the planes landing from the nearby airport make for a unique experience!





Taormina

Just off the coast below Taormina, a city famous for its beauty, elegance, and upscale shopping and restaurants, is Isola Bella, a tiny island that has been turned into a nature preserve. A few full-service lidos line the rocky beach in addition to a small public area, and when the tide is right you can walk a thin strip of beach to visit Isola Bella itself. Just south of Taormina is the town of Giardini Naxos, which has stretches of sandy and pebbly beach filled with both full-service lidos and public access.



Cassibile

This area just south of Siracusa has a few different beaches that are popular in the community. Fontane Bianche is a full-service lido with chairs, umbrellas, and food available for purchase. Nearby, the Oasi Gelsomineto is a small, lovely, secluded nature preserve that has a paid parking lot separated from the beach only by a row of trees. Make sure to bring all your own supplies, though, because there is nothing to rent. Both of these boast clear, shallow water that is great for younger kids.





On this side of the island, beaches from Catania to the south are generally sandy, but as you go north into Aci Trezza and beyond, the beaches become rockier.



Marzamemi

Near Italy’s southernmost point is the adorable seaside village of Marzamemi. Boasting Michelin star restaurants with artisanal fish delicacies and a picturesque piazza, this town is also home to turquoise beaches on the east and north shores. For sunbathing and swimming on a sandy beach, check out Porto Palo di Capo Passero. A quick walk around the point will lead to rocky tide pools, fun for exploring sea life and wading with the waves!



San Lorenzo

A relatively short drive from the quintessentially baroque town of Noto are the beautiful beaches of San Lorenzo. If bright sand and blue water is on your bucket list, this is a not to miss destination. Though there is a small public beach, the local lidos do present the beaches in a way that competes with a beach-scene you would see in Mexico or the Caribbean.

