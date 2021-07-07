A Squadron beyond the base: The 390th ECS

Photo By Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell | The sign of the 390th Electronic Combat Squadron is positioned in front of the 390th...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell | The sign of the 390th Electronic Combat Squadron is positioned in front of the 390th ECS building, June 4, 2021, at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington. The 390th ECS is assigned to 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, however they have been stationed at NAS Whidbey Island since 1998. The objective for the 390th ECS is to train, employ and man USAF pilots to the EA-18G Growlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell) see less | View Image Page

On a Thursday in June, two F-15E Strike Eagles and three EA-18G Growlers flew west into coastal airspace, the Air Force pilots and combat systems officers (CSO) began to hear unfamiliar voices on the radio. As they entered the air space, naval pilots and Air Force electronic warfare officers (EWO) located and thwarted simulated surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites, paving a path for the Strike Eagles to engage their targets unscathed.



This low-profile training mission not only improved cohesion between both units, it emphasized the crucial role of the 390th Electronic Combat Squadron. The joint EA-18G Growler aircrews at NAS Whidbey Island, Washington specialize in electronic warfare. It is the use of electromagnetic and directed energy to reduce the enemy’s ability to use their systems.



“Electronic Warfare is vitally important in today’s battlespaces,” said Capt. Scott “Splinter” Allen, 390th ECS EA-18G electronic warfare officer. “The Growler works to deny, deceive, and defeat our adversary’s surface-to-air missile systems, disrupt communications, and provide electronic support for other friendly assets. Each portion of that is vital to creating a kink in the adversary’s kill chain.”



Though the 390th ECS is part of the 366th Fighter Wing, they are a geographically separated unit at NAS Whidbey Island. Since 1998, they integrated with the EA-6B Prowler, and now the EA-18G Growler crews, in support of the Unified Command Plan and the Joint Airborne Electronic Attack Program. Their relationship with the U.S. Navy is essential to the mission.



“While with the 390th ECS, we gain great insight into how naval aviation operates on a day-to-day basis,” said Capt. Aaron “Brutus” Tindall, 390th ECS EA-18G weapons officer. “Our goal is to take that knowledge and expertise back to the Air Force to execute joint operations with more lethality today and plan more efficiently tomorrow.”



There are 12 operational Navy electronic attack squadrons at Whidbey and one squadron, permanently forward deployed to the Western Pacific on board USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).



“The Navy and Air Force’s relationship is unique here,” Allen said. “The Gunfighters here are loaned out to different Navy expeditionary land-based squadrons. Nonetheless, the Navy squadrons do an excellent job of making us all feel welcome in their world, and I think that shows by allowing us to integrate so deeply with their squadrons.”



Tindall became the first Airman to graduate from the Navy Airborne Electronic Attack weapons school, in Dec 2020. The EA-18G weapons school is the highest level of training for Naval and Air Force pilots and EWOs.



“Over the last two years, I’ve observed the 390th Electronic Combat Squadron daily, and I’ve been nothing short of impressed,” said Col. Rick Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing commander.



With the skills they’ve gained so far, the 390th ECS fulfills their mission and supports expeditionary electronic attack squadrons on routine deployments and as part of the Immediate Response Force. The training and experience gained at NAS Whidbey Island and on operational missions will not only enhance Air Force readiness, but joint capabilities as well.