1st CAB Independence Day Softball Tournament

STORCK BARRACKS, GERMANY — The sound of rotor blades echoing across the valley is replaced by the crack of a softball bat and the cheer of spectators at Storck Barracks, Germany July 3, 2021. Members of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade competed in a softball tournament to celebrate the 4th of July.



The Illesheim Softball Summer Classic is an Moral Welfare and Recreation sponsored event organized by Chaplain (Maj.) Abraham Sarmiento. It is a double elimination tournament with teams put together from the battalions of the brigade.



“They’re getting after the competition but they are also coming together as a team,” said Col. Bryan Chivers, commander of 1st Combat Aviation Brigade. “That is what we want from our teams, to be able to duke it out, but then come together and share a burger afterward.”



The 1st CAB is stationed in Germany in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. It provides aviation support activities from central Germany to regions across the European theater. Travel restrictions that kept Soldiers confined to post here are lifted across Europe finally allowing them the choice to travel.



“This is a 4-day weekend and a lot of the Soldiers had the opportunity to get off post, but instead they came here to support the unit and make this a great event,” said Staff Sgt. Ommar Wolfe, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 1CAB. “For this rotation we wanted to do something that would be good for the morale of the Soldiers.”



The Soldiers respond to the challenges provided by their peers. Many of the teams created their own jerseys. Select players from across all of the teams have the opportunity to compete on the brigade’s tournament team which will compete in U.S. Army Europe and Africa tournaments.



“I love sports; I’ve been coming out with the team, practicing and having a lot of fun with them,” said Sgt. Steven Ward, HHC, 2-1CAB. “A lot of us joined the softball team thinking of it as more of like a beer-league, but it wasn’t. ‘Winning Matters,’ so the sergeant major of the Army says. My sergeant major is on this team, and he is very competitive, so we are out here having fun but at the same time being real competitive.”



The teams wait for their chance to compete on a field by the flight line of Illesheim Airfield. Across the fence their CH-47 Chinooks, UH60 Black Hawks and AH64 Apaches wait. These are the aircraft that are the usual focus for these warriors' fighting spirit.



“The birthday celebration we have here for the United States and our independence was won by the predecessors of the individuals out here on this field,” Chivers said. “We couldn’t celebrate this birthday if it weren’t for the people who decide to volunteer and fight for that thing we call the constitution. Because of that willingness to volunteer, to serve and sacrifice, we get to celebrate a 245th birthday.”

