USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Passing Exercise with Egyptian Navy

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Pinske | 210629-N-MD713-1185 RED SEA (June 29, 2021) - An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Pinske | 210629-N-MD713-1185 RED SEA (June 29, 2021) - An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Rampagers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, lands on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as the ship conducts a passing exercise with Egyptian Navy guided-missile frigate ENS Taba (FFG 916), center, and guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) in the Red Sea, June 29. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske) see less | View Image Page

RED SEA (June 30, 2021) – The Egyptian Navy guided-missile frigate ENS Taba (FFG 916) and Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG) conducted a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Red Sea, June 29-30.



A PASSEX is an exercise in which multiple ships operate in close vicinity to practice joint evolutions to improve knowledge, navigation skills and interoperability.



“Our strike group’s transit through the Red Sea with the Egyptian Navy is a great example of our continued commitment to regional partners,” said Rear Adm. Scott F. Robertson, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2. “We look forward to future opportunities with our Egyptian counterparts to enhance trust, cooperation and mutual respect. In short, we are more ready and stronger together.”



The PASSEX commenced with Taba, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) performing divisional tactics and maneuvers in formation, strengthening the crews’ abilities to operate together and increasing ship handling skills.



The IKE CSG is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.



Find us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thecvn69