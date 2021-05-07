Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Passing Exercise with Egyptian Navy

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    RED SEA

    07.05.2021

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    RED SEA (June 30, 2021) – The Egyptian Navy guided-missile frigate ENS Taba (FFG 916) and Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG) conducted a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Red Sea, June 29-30.

    A PASSEX is an exercise in which multiple ships operate in close vicinity to practice joint evolutions to improve knowledge, navigation skills and interoperability.

    “Our strike group’s transit through the Red Sea with the Egyptian Navy is a great example of our continued commitment to regional partners,” said Rear Adm. Scott F. Robertson, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2. “We look forward to future opportunities with our Egyptian counterparts to enhance trust, cooperation and mutual respect. In short, we are more ready and stronger together.”

    The PASSEX commenced with Taba, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) performing divisional tactics and maneuvers in formation, strengthening the crews’ abilities to operate together and increasing ship handling skills.

    The IKE CSG is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

