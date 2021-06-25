An Investment in Knowledge pays the Best Interest. – Benjamin Franklin

FORT BENNING, GA – On Friday, the WHINSEC family welcomed its newest member Evan Jamil Amurrio, as Dad assisted him during his arrival into the world.



Amurrio, a School of Leadership and Tactics instructor, assisted on the delivery of Evan, which took place at his home at 6:10 a.m.



“Thanks to the Medical Assistance course (MEDAC) class which allowed me to observe a baby delivery simulation two days prior. I jokingly said to the instructors, I should pay attention to this class. I do have a pregnant wife at home. Her delivery is any day now, and you never know when this knowledge can be useful,” said Amurrio.

He added, “little did I know that the great detailed instruction and experience shared from the instructors and students that day would actually help my wife and I deliver our own baby safely at our own home until emergency services arrived. The baby was born and delivered before Emergency Medical Services arrived. The Mom and baby were then transported to Martin Army Community Hospital.”



Ironically, this is not the first time a MEDAC student has put into practice lessons learned from this course.



In 2020 Costa Rica Police Agent Marcos Pérez Rodriguez, a graduate of the WHINSEC Medical Assistance Course in April 2019, provided medical assistance to a Nicaraguan citizen on April 17, 2020. The victim exhibited lacerations to the face, which Perez Rodriguez was able to stabilize in order to transfer him to a local hospital. Additionally, in Feb 2020, National Aeronaval Service of Panama SGT Victor Angulo, a 2016 MEDDAC Alumnus was involved in delivering a child in the Darien province, Panamá.



The WHINSEC Medical Assistance course develops the medical skills required of personnel serving in military or law-enforcement units. The major subject areas include basic lifesaver measures; force health protection; treatment of complicated injuries; fluid replacement; splinting; cardiopulmonary resuscitation; combat trauma treatment; invasive skills; limited primary care; combat evacuation; and physical fitness.



Additional instructions integrate training on human rights, the rule of law; rules of engagement; due process; civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society.



The current course in session has students from México and Colombia. They are scheduled to graduate on August 19.

