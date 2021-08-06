Wezel-Peterson embraces her identity as a deafblind individual

Molly Wezel-Peterson was born in South Korea. At nine months old, she was adopted by an American family and brought to Minnesota. Both of her parents are hearing. Wezel-Peterson is the only deafblind member of her family; her siblings are all hearing as well. The family is not fluent in sign language, but instead use a system of home signs to communicate with Wezel-Peterson.



“The communication part was hard for me,” Wezel-Peterson said. She started out in mainstream school, but the communication between her and her parents became a challenge, especially with her parents’ divorce happening simultaneously. She transferred to the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, or MSAD. At MSAD, Wezel-Peterson thrived with socializing with other students who are deaf and being able to communicate with them.



Wezel-Peterson attended the Rochester Institute of Technology/National Technical Institute for the Deaf, where she majored in business technology, and Metro State University where she focused on business administration, getting a bachelor’s degree. Those studies led to working in business offices as an administrative professional.



Wezel-Peterson did not always identify as a deafblind person. She grew up being deaf until the school staff diagnosed her with Usher Syndrome (a syndromic cause of combined deafness and blindness) at age 10. “Growing up, I knew what Usher Syndrome was, but I didn’t know it also applied to me,” Wezel-Peterson said. Later, Wezel-Peterson asked her mother about the diagnosis and found out that her parents had known that Wezel-Peterson had it from the start. “You were born that way,” they told her.



Wezel-Peterson shares that her mother was adamant that deafblindness would not stand in the way of her daughter’s success in life. “My mom wanted me to be independent and believed that I could do anything I put my mind to and be successful in life,” Wezel-Peterson said. She has not relied on parental assistance and believes in learning the responsibilities that come with life – such as paying for college without parental assistance – as a form of empowerment.



Wezel-Peterson has worked for the St. Paul District since 2012. “Many engineers there have no time to focus on the administrative part of their jobs. That’s where I come in,” Wezel-Peterson said. Her responsibilities include transferring informational data, timekeeping, monetary reimbursements and other office-related duties. Her duties support the 45 people in the hydraulics and hydrology branch.



Wezel-Peterson said the most appealing part of her work is being around people. “All the workplace banter and fun moments – I relish those moments!” said Wezel-Peterson. She adds that it’s important to be positive and encourage one another, which leads to higher morale among the employees. With the current coronavirus pandemic, the social part has been reduced due to the safety restrictions in place. “I’d much rather be working at the office and among people, as I thrive from being among like-minded folks,” Wezel-Peterson said. Isolation has been a very different experience for Wezel-Peterson, but she hopes that it won’t last much longer.



She also adds that her workplace has been very accommodating to access needs connected to being deafblind. Tools she uses at work include zoom text, a larger computer monitor screen and making sure her access needs are being met. They also ensure Wezel-Peterson can participate in meetings by providing American Sign Language interpreters, which stemmed from a prior meeting where Wezel-Peterson stood up, informing the department that interpreters were needed more frequently to ensure equal participation.



Wezel-Peterson adds that there are six deaf employees in the district, and those interpreters put them on an equal footing with their hearing coworkers. “Sometimes you need to stand up for what you need to succeed at work, including your communication access needs.” She encourages deaf people to educate their hearing coworkers and bosses about communication options and preferences, deaf culture history and norms and share opportunities to learn sign language. “Even if it’s just covering the basics, it does go a long way,” Wezel-Peterson said.



Outside of work, Wezel-Peterson enjoys working out, going for walks or running, and socializing with friends. She would like to spend more time with her family, but it’s hard as they don’t live nearby.



Wezel-Peterson offers the following advice, “This is for everyone, whether you are deaf, or deafblind – you come first. – You can empower yourself to be successful in your life. Be sure to share positive encouragement and do not pull each other down. We as deaf or deafblind, we can do anything we put ourselves to, to stand up for ourselves in life.”



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.02.2021 12:41 Story ID: 400314 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wezel-Peterson embraces her identity as a deafblind individual, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.