U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jory Reed was recognized as the 2021 Aviation Ordnance Instructor of the Year during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 25, 2021. Reed, the Lead Aviation Ordnance (AO) Instructor and ordnance division Master Training Specialist (MTS) for Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Cherry Point, has helped ensure a high-level of technical expertise is kept by the Marine students attending CNATTU Cherry Point. This has, in turn helped the Marine Corps as a whole stay more than ready to respond to our nation’s needs.



CNATTU Cherry Point provides aviation maintenance specialized training to operate and maintain weapons and subsystems supporting organizational and intermediate level maintenance to AV-8B Harrier and C/KC-130 Hercules communities. To accomplish such a mission, students must receive top-level education and prove proficient at an occupational field standard. Marine instructors such as Reed make sure this happens.



“Staff Sgt. Reed is unequivocally my number one service member and aviation ordnance instructor,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Donnell, CNATTU Cherry Point commanding officer. “Reed consistently leads from the front and is most deserving of the title of the 2021 Aviation Ordnance Instructor of the Year.”



Reed delivered and supervised more than 300 instructional hours in support of multiple courses while serving as the MTS for both the organizational and intermediate level divisions. This included supervising the instruction of 22 instructors, administering and overseeing the instruction of 66 initial ascension Marines in the organizational level division with a combined graduating grade point average of 95.41 percent. He personally trained and qualified five new instructors, four instructor evaluators, and ten MTS across five divisions within CNATTU Cherry Point. Reed also performed 25 instructor evaluations, ensuring all instructional techniques were properly utilized, and that material being taught was current and technically accurate.



Reed’s example of technical expertise also went beyond the gates of Cherry Point. Reed voluntarily joined an ordnance division with Marine Attack Training Squadron 203 (VMAT-203) on a training exercise in Yuma, Arizona, as the day crew line chief and staff non-commissioned officer in-charge (SNCOIC). Upon joining VMAT-203, Reed identified deficiencies in the junior ordnance Marines’ training. Within the six-week detachment, Reed supervised more than 140 ordnance evolutions, which supported the completion of 385 flight hours. Reed also was responsible for the loading and expenditure of over 110,000 pounds of Class V (A) munitions valued at more than $900,000, thus increasing instructor and replacement pilot qualifications.



“Reed's knowledge of AV-8 weapon systems was nothing less than exceptional,” said Donnell. “… His unrelenting work ethic ensured 100 percent mission readiness of all installed armament assets, which enabled the squadron's success during the exercise.”



Consideration for the award also included a Marine’s drive to progress not only themselves but those around them. Reed did this by taking his passion for top-notch technical training and molding it to help both Marines and Sailors in tasks outside of his normal duties.



Reed serves as a command force fitness instructor, a subject matter expert for all matters physical fitness related, ensuring safe and effective physical training of all CNATTU Cherry Point students and staff members. His responsibilities led him to develop physical training regiments to fit the specific needs of 20 Marines. On top of that, Reed serves as a martial arts instructor within the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, assisting in the training of Marines and Sailors alike to deliver a more combat efficient product back to the ranks.



Reed also serves in the role of the Violence Prevention Officer for CNATTU Cherry Point, providing instruction to the Marines and Sailors on how to protect our Marines, other service members, civilian and contract employees, family members, customers, and visitors from any act of physical violence against persons or property.



“Reed's ability to lead and develop Marines in high-tempo learning environments far exceeds the traits and performance expected of a staff NCO,” said Donnell, in comments recommending Reed for selection. “He is a dynamic and energetic leader of Marines with an extraordinary desire to excel. His fleet experience, occupational skills, and noteworthy competence within a wide array of ordnance matters make him one of the finest Marines in his occupational field. He is held in high esteem by his superiors and subordinates alike for his ability to adapt to changing situations and make sound, logical supervisory decisions, leading both senior and junior Marines with outstanding results.”