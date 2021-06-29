TN National Guard hosts annual marksmanship competition

The Tennessee National Guard held its annual Adjutant General Match June 25-27, at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site.



Hosted and organized by the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship Program, The TAG Match is a training exercise and competition testing marksmanship proficiency among National Guardsmen and local agencies from across the state. The weekend training and competition focused on rifle proficiency; the pistol competition will be held in August.



Competitors took part in multiple shooting events, such as the prone precision match and the close engagement clinic. Fourteen teams of four competed, while individual firers were scored throughout the weekend. At the conclusion of all events, scores were tallied up to see who came out on top.



The 117th Regimental Training Institute, headquartered in Smyrna, dominated the weekend. Aside from winning 1st place under the team competition, all three podium placements from the individual competition were from the 117th. Staff Sgt. Sean Hart placed first, while Sgt. 1st Class John Draper and Sgt. William Lukins finished second and third, respectably.



“With everything that has gone on in the last year or so, it’s nice to get out and train,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “Our Guardsmen have been working hard in our communities and abroad; this weekend is all about getting together to gain valuable skills to be utilized throughout our organization.”



While COVID-19 delayed last year’s TAG Matches, a modified training schedule allowed it to take place. This year, as COVID-19 restrictions subside, the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship Program is excited to host the training event with limited changes from the usual itinerary.



“With the training schedule opening up post-pandemic, we are excited to get back to some core competency training,” said Master Sgt. Michael Brumer, state marksmanship coordinator. “Marksmanship is a highly perishable skill and we cannot allow anything to impact our readiness posture as an organization.”



The purpose of the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship Program is to promote skills and training at all levels of the Tennessee National Guard. Members who compete in these competitions are considered subject matter experts in the marksmanship field and take valuable skills back to their peers within their units.



The Tennessee National Guard continues to operate at a high tempo. Over 700 Guard members are still providing COVID-19 support in communities throughout the state and hundreds more are deployed around the globe. Regularly scheduled training events like the TAG Matches are back on the training calendar and Soldiers and Airmen are completing their mission-essential tasks to stay ready for whatever happens next.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 10:25 Story ID: 399969 Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TN National Guard hosts annual marksmanship competition, by SSG Timothy Cordeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.