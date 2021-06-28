Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN

    Spc. Austin Czarnecki of Joint Task Force 17 administers the Jansen vaccine

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Story by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    LAS VEGAS — Joint Task Force 17 heads to both College of Southern Nevada (CSN) Cheyenne and Charleston campuses for COVID-19 vaccinations last week. 60 Soldiers and Airmen have set up operations in the ballrooms and will run Tuesday through Friday each week from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm until Sept. 30.

    “We take appointments and walk-ins,” says Chief Master Sgt. Angie Green. “Patients have the option to choose the vaccine of their choice. It’s great because people have their preferences and it's nice that we can cater to that.”

    This site is different from previous ones given its smaller size and the amount of people who come in. Patients get more time to talk with medics about anything COVID-19 related.

    “We get a lot more face time with patients to answer any COVID-19 questions they might have,” Spc. Austin Czarnecki said. “It’s really nice to be this informed about the virus and be able to pass our knowledge along to patients.

    As fewer people are getting vaccinated, operations for the Guard will eventually come to an end. When that happens, Green has hope that the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) won’t be overwhelmed.

    “Everyone has been so flexible this whole mission; Soldiers and Airmen have done a great job adapting and taking care of patients,” Green says. “The SNHD will go back to their normal operations when we’re gone. The hope is that by the time we’re gone the majority of the public will be vaccinated and the local doctor’s offices won’t be overwhelmed.”

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 17:40
    Story ID: 399934
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    This work, Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN, by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

