USFFC Launches Senior Executive Advanced Leader Training Program

U.S. Fleet Forces Command hosted seven Navy Senior Executive Service (SES) leaders June 15 - 18 in Norfolk, Va., as part of the inaugural Senior Executive Advanced Leader Training (SALT) program.



The immersive program provided insight into fleet operations and programs that support Sailors, government civilians, and their families. The visit consisted of a carrier embark, in-port ship and submarine visits, trainer tours, USFFC battle-rhythm events, and engagements aimed at maximizing their knowledge of the effort required to support the Fleet’s mission.



The visit was tailored to highlight how the surface, submarine, aviation, and shipyard communities create a mission-focused, collaborative environment that supports personnel and their families.



“Many government civilian executives do not get an opportunity to immerse themselves in Fleet activities on the waterfront,” explained Matt Swartz, USFFC Executive Director. “SALT provides an opportunity to “put salt” in their veins and reinforce our top priority, our Sailors and ability to train, certify and provide combat-ready forces.”



While a few of the delegation members had previous experience in a broad range of waterfront activities, for some they only recently gained Navy experience.



Timothy Bridges, Navy Installations Command’s executive director, served more than 40 years with the Air Force, both on active duty and as a civilian, but had no prior experience working directly with the Navy.



“I expected there would be a lot of high tech, but what I didn't expect was how much the Sailors have to be able to do on their own,” said Bridges. “They have to be independent; they have to trust one another. There are things that these young men and women are doing that are just



amazing, and they're excited about it, and they really convey a sense of confidence that I think we should be proud of.”



The group began their visit at U.S. Fleet Forces headquarters where they attended the commander’s daily briefings before embarking aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). While on Truman, they observed flight deck operations, viewed static displays, and dined with the Sailors on board. The group arrived and left via C-2 Greyhounds, also known as the Navy’s “Carrier On-board Delivery” (COD) aircraft, earning their “tailhook” certificate.



“We are proud to host this first-of-its-kind career enhancing program for our Navy’s civilian leaders,” said Adm. Christopher W. Grady, USFFC commander. “The SALT experience provides hands-on familiarization of all facets of fleet operations, and key opportunities to engage with the center of the universe – our Fleet Sailors and government civilians.”



Tours ashore, intended to familiarize the senior executives with Fleet operations, included the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), the Navigation, Seamanship, and Shiphandling Trainer (NSST), and a Virginia-class submarine. Sites that highlighted support for Sailor quality of life included facilities on Naval Station Norfolk and the Strike Center at JEB Little Creek, which focuses on a holistic approach to train Navy EOD operators and divers to prevent injuries and maintain their long term health throughout their career.



USFFC mans, trains, equips, certifies, and employs combat-ready naval forces capable of conducting prompt, sustained naval, joint, and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 17:15 Story ID: 399928 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFFC Launches Senior Executive Advanced Leader Training Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.