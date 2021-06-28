AFMC launches 2022 Spark Tank competition

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The 2022 Air Force Materiel Command Spark Tank competition is open now, and Airmen can submit their innovative, game-changing ideas to compete through September 1.



The top five, most innovative and game-changing ideas will be “pitched” to a panel of judges during the AFMC Senior Leader Conference in October 2021. The panel will select the top two ideas as the major command nominees for the 2022 Air Force-wide Spark Tank competition.



“We are searching for ideas capable of delivering revolutionary impact to AFMC and the Air Force,” said Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, AFMC Deputy Commander. “Our AFMC Airmen are among the most innovative in the Air Force, and this is an opportunity for them to see their game-changing ideas come to life and make impacts on our future.”



The AFMC Spark Tank runs July 1 through September 1 and is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen. Submitted ideas will be submitted via Google Forms and should have the potential to make significant impacts on Air Force missions within a six-month to two-year time frame.



“This is an exciting opportunity for our Airmen to share their best ideas,” said Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC Commander. “Innovation is in our command’s DNA, and it is vital to ensuring our continued ability to be the AFMC We Need to execute the National Defense Strategy. This will be a tough competition, and I look forward to seeing AFMC innovation shine through in the submissions.”

Date Taken: 06.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 Story ID: 399926 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US by Marisa Alia-Novobilski