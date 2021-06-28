NAVFAC Washington Recognizes Top Employees

WASHINGTON - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington Commanding Officer, Capt. Greg Vinci, recognized three employees for their dedicated service to the command for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020.



“Our NAVFAC Washington Supervisor and Employees of the Year were selected from a group of exceptional candidates,” said Capt. Vinci. “The employees stood out from a tremendously competitive field with their dedication, professionalism, and outstanding delivery of our NAVFAC Washington Products and Services.”



Barbara Thompson, supervisory contract specialist at Public Works Department (PWD) Patuxent River, earned the Supervisor of the Year (Tier 1) award. Recognized for her leadership, stalwart work ethic, relentless commitment, and unwavering courage, Thompson’s candid feedback was key to the public works department’s FY20 success during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the sole supervisor leading the largest Field Office Contracting Branch in the command, she managed and oversaw the award of 559 contracting actions, the largest valued at $86.4 million. She also supported delivery of the PWD's highest work in place in years and the completion of two military construction (MILCON) projects valued at $42 million. She successfully delivered all 106 projects on the high-visibility Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) commitment list and 127 emergent projects.



Kevin Lins, A/C equipment mechanic at PWD South Potomac, Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren, earned Employee of the Year (Tier II) honors. Lins was recognized for his leadership, technical acumen, client services, and superior performance as a NAVFAC A/C equipment mechanic in the repair and installation of numerous high visibility HVAC systems throughout NSF Dahlgren. His expertise was showcased during multiple HVAC change outs, with minimal down time and impact to building occupants. Lins’ exceptional HVAC skills were further demonstrated during the installation of two 110ton chiller units in support of Joint Warfare Analysis Center (JWAC). A project of this scope and complexity had never before been attempted by the Production Division. The delivery of the new 110ton chillers was completed well ahead of schedule and with an estimated savings of approximately $300,000 in critical repair funds. Lins responded to over 150 emergency, urgent and routine service requests for climate control repairs. His pride in workmanship and attention to detail has resulted in improved reliability and operation of HVAC systems on the installation.



Dr. Robert Nichols, management analyst, earned Employee of the Year (Tier III) honors. He used his impressive understanding of Microsoft Excel to build a hiring dashboard that enabled aggregation of accurate hiring metrics. He developed hiring dashboards for each site across the command. Nichols completed a billet mapping and funds overlay project to address budget shortfalls in labor and non-labor controls, which forecasted cost recovery and a complete sight-picture for billets mapped to Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) business enterprise architecture. Utilizing this work, the Assistant Regional Engineer established site-funding level, resulting in NAVFAC Washington provision to request additional $2 million end of year funds. Also as a result of this work, the Financial Management Support Line established employee training budgets, resulting in increased training funds. Utilizing Resource Allocation Plan (RAP) data, Nichols built an Affordable Workforce Number Calculator that allows managers to calculate affordable billets based on product and service line and fund source, which automatically updates when new RAP data is imported. He also led a team of 13 Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) Keyworkers across NAVFAC Washington to exceed their goal of raising $90,000 for charities.



Each year, NAVFAC Washington selects three top employees for their commitment and outstanding contributions to their professions and their exceptional support to NAVFAC Washington and its mission.

