30th SW welcomes one of their own as new Command Chief

On Nov. 16, 2020, Vandenberg Air Force Base welcomed one of their own, Chief Master Sgt. Jason Delucy, as the new 30th Space Wing Command Chief.



Delucy became the 30th SW Command Chief after serving as the 30th Mission Support Group Superintendent at Vandenberg AFB for roughly two years. Delucy took over as the Command Chief after Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Hogan.



With the stand-up of the United States Space Force and changes in the base’s ongoing mission, it was critical to have a Command Chief with a good understanding of how Vandenberg AFB operates and the people who make it happen.



“Vandenberg runs off of mission support and will need a lot of it moving forward,” said Delucy. “We have launches, but those launches can’t happen without the Mission Support Group. A big part of what our team does here is sustain the mission support operations.”



Delucy came prepared with three goals to ensure that Vandenberg AFB is on a path to success. His first goal is to leave a lasting legacy of improvement where improvement is needed.



“I don’t want to come in and change things for the sake of changing, or reinvent the wheel,” said Delucy. “But I want to identify where change is needed and make those improvements, truly taking the time to ensure they last.”



His second goal is to drive a customer-focused approach to leadership, while assuring Airmen and Space Warfighters have access to developmental opportunities. His third goal is to ensure all members of Vandenberg AFB and their families have access to resources that will keep them focused and well.



For Delucy, becoming a Command Chief was never the end goal, but a product of him continuously striving to help people and support the mission at the next level.



“I’ve had so many supervisors that I wanted to be like and emulate, and that drove me to continuously strive for just a bit more,” said Delucy. “I don’t know when it was that I decided I wanted to do 20 years or became a Chief, I was always just looking at what the next small goal was.”



Growing up, he had a dream to be a Pennsylvania State Trooper and joined the U.S. Air Force to help him reach that goal. However, when he was an Airman about to complete his first enlistment, Delucy deployed and had an experience that changed his career path forever.



“Near the end of my first enlistment, I was doing research on getting out and becoming a State Trooper,” said Delucy. “Two coworkers, from the small vehicle maintenance unit I was in, sat me down and told me that they see something in me that they don’t see in everybody. It was a Senior Airman and a Staff Sergeant. We talked about the Air Force and the future, and I decided to stay in the Air Force for a second enlistment that next day.”



According to Delucy, every experience he has had is what’s motivated him to rise this far.



“There are plenty of people that have never had any of the opportunities I have had,” said he. “I got to be a Military Training Instructor, deploy to great places and be in great units. They are what kept me going and on the track to make it here.”



At Delucy’s six year mark in the Air Force, he was stationed in Italy and then deployed to Iraq. It was there that his dreams of being a State Trooper faded and he knew the Air Force was where he was supposed to be.



“I’ve had so many mentors and people I can attribute where I am today based off of what they’ve showed me. I have mentors now that are Master Sergeants, and there are Staff Sergeants that are showing me things on the daily basis. Everyone who surrounds me, is showing and teaching me things that are helping me achieve my goals,” said Delucy. “I am so thankful to the men and women of Vandenberg AFB for giving me and my family the opportunity to serve and learn from you in a greater capacity. Semper Supra.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 12:21 Story ID: 399893 Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF., CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th SW welcomes one of their own as new Command Chief, by TSgt Patrick Harrower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.