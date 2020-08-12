This year, Vandenberg Air Force Base merged two longstanding holiday traditions to create a giving event for the base populous to enjoy.



The socially-distanced event featured both the annual Christmas tree lighting and the Trees for Troops program, allowing families to watch the lighting and pick up their Christmas trees at the same time.



“Originally, the Trees for Troops event was supposed to be part of Santa’s Workshop, but that was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Master Sgt. Keith Pierson, NCO in Command of Family Readiness. “I wanted everyone to have their trees in the first week of December and I thought having it following the lighting ceremony was symbolic and convenient for our members.”



During the event, 40 trees were given to personnel from across base while Christmas carols played, the Christmas tree was lit and Santa Claus arrived in a fire truck to join in on the festivities.



Our goal is to ease the financial burden of the holidays,” said Pierson. “Providing personnel the convenience of having free live Christmas trees for the season is how we wanted to do that.”



Holiday refreshments were given to attendees to enjoy while getting in the festive spirit.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 12:12 Story ID: 399891 Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF., CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A season of giving at VAFB, by A1C Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.