    Photo Essay: Old stone gates on Fort McCoy's South Post made by Works Progress Administration

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near the housing area June 26, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts.

    At Fort McCoy the administration was a part of many projects, including building this gate section.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy, established in 1909, is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

    Wisconsin
    gates
    Fort McCoy
    Works Progress Administration

