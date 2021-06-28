Photo Essay: Old stone gates on Fort McCoy's South Post made by Works Progress Administration

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near the housing area June 26, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts. At Fort McCoy the administration was a part of many projects, including building this gate section. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near the housing area June 26, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts.



At Fort McCoy the administration was a part of many projects, including building this gate section.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy, established in 1909, is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



