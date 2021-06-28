Photo Essay: Rough Terrain Cargo Handler at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army Standard 50,000-pound-capable Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) belonging...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army Standard 50,000-pound-capable Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) belonging to the Fort McCoy Logistic Readiness Center (LRC) Transportation Division is shown June 11, 2021, at the division’s operations building at Fort McCoy, Wis. A Rough Terrain Container Handler is a militarized model of a commercial design. It is a successor to the Caterpillar RTCH, which entered service with the U.S. military in 1981. This machine operates on rough terrain, beaches, and other unimproved surfaces. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An Army Standard 50,000-pound-capable Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) belonging to the Fort McCoy Logistic Readiness Center Transportation Division is shown June 11, 2021, at the division’s operations building at Fort McCoy, Wis.



A Rough Terrain Container Handler is a militarized model of a commercial design. It is a successor to the Caterpillar RTCH, which entered service with the U.S. military in 1981.



This machine operates on rough terrain, beaches, and other unimproved surfaces. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)



