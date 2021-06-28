Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Rough Terrain Cargo Handler at Fort McCoy

    Rough Terrain Cargo Handler at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army Standard 50,000-pound-capable Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) belonging...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An Army Standard 50,000-pound-capable Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) belonging to the Fort McCoy Logistic Readiness Center Transportation Division is shown June 11, 2021, at the division’s operations building at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    A Rough Terrain Container Handler is a militarized model of a commercial design. It is a successor to the Caterpillar RTCH, which entered service with the U.S. military in 1981.

    This machine operates on rough terrain, beaches, and other unimproved surfaces. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

