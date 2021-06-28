Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy

    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew operates a CH-47 Chinook during sling-load training June 26, 2021, for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by the 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty.

    The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    This work, Photo Essay: 89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

