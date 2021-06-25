Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army's Newest Physicians

    Army's Newest Physicians

    Courtesy Photo | Eleven physicians graduated from Martin Army Community Hospital's Family Medicine...... read more read more

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Story by Jane Lee 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    FORT BENNING, GA. – Congratulations are in order for the Army’s newest physicians, as the Martin Army Community Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program graduated its 49th class, June 25.

    Members of the class include Capt. S. Ivan Bartlett, Capt. Mark Betten, Maj. Robert Buchanan, Capt. Ryan Coffey, Capt. Craig Cromer, Maj. Shelley Flores, Maj. Cordell Hachinsky, Capt. B. Preston Kight, Capt. Douglas May, Capt. Thomas Peterson and Capt. Weston Pratt.

    Col. Robert Holcek, BMACH’s commander, presided over the ceremony at the Infantry Chapel. The hospital’s Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, Col. Joshua Will, gave the graduate medical education remarks. Will himself graduated from the program, in 2006.

    Founded in 1972, BMACH’s Family Medicine Residency Program is the oldest of six family medicine residency programs across Army Medicine. Including this year’s class, there have been nearly 370 graduates of this historic program. Alumni include the 44th Surgeon General of the United States Army Lt. Gen. Nadja West.

    These 11 physicians are just the latest in Martin Army Community Hospital’s history of training top-level medical professionals, who ensure Soldiers, Family members and retirees receive the highest quality health care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 08:06
    Story ID: 399855
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army's Newest Physicians, by Jane Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Fort Benning
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    Family Medicine Residency Program
    BMACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT