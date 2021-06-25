Courtesy Photo | Eleven physicians graduated from Martin Army Community Hospital's Family Medicine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Eleven physicians graduated from Martin Army Community Hospital's Family Medicine Residency Program, June 25. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, GA. – Congratulations are in order for the Army’s newest physicians, as the Martin Army Community Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program graduated its 49th class, June 25.



Members of the class include Capt. S. Ivan Bartlett, Capt. Mark Betten, Maj. Robert Buchanan, Capt. Ryan Coffey, Capt. Craig Cromer, Maj. Shelley Flores, Maj. Cordell Hachinsky, Capt. B. Preston Kight, Capt. Douglas May, Capt. Thomas Peterson and Capt. Weston Pratt.



Col. Robert Holcek, BMACH’s commander, presided over the ceremony at the Infantry Chapel. The hospital’s Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, Col. Joshua Will, gave the graduate medical education remarks. Will himself graduated from the program, in 2006.



Founded in 1972, BMACH’s Family Medicine Residency Program is the oldest of six family medicine residency programs across Army Medicine. Including this year’s class, there have been nearly 370 graduates of this historic program. Alumni include the 44th Surgeon General of the United States Army Lt. Gen. Nadja West.



These 11 physicians are just the latest in Martin Army Community Hospital’s history of training top-level medical professionals, who ensure Soldiers, Family members and retirees receive the highest quality health care.