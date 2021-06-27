1976th Acquisition Team deploys to Middle East

INDIANAPOLIS -- Soldiers with the 1976th Acquisition Team from Indianapolis deployed for the Middle East, Saturday, June 26, 2021.



The 1976th AQ TM citizen-soldiers will manage government contracts to support U.S. service members currently in the Middle East fostering partnerships while increasing security and self-reliance as part of their overseas operation.



“As a small but skilled team in the Indiana Army National Guard, our soldiers are honored to help those deployed to the Middle East as part of Operation Spartan Shield,” said Maj. Richard Corcoran, the officer in charge of the 1976th AQ TM. “I have utmost confidence in our team’s ability in selecting, negotiating and administering contracts on behalf of the Department of Defense.”



