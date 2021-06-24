Kearsarge Celebrates LGBT Pride Month

Photo By Seaman Gwyneth Vandevender | 210624-N-VM474-1059 NORFOLK (June 24, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Chief...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Gwyneth Vandevender | 210624-N-VM474-1059 NORFOLK (June 24, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Chief Korinne Reese delivers remarks during the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month event aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) June 24, 2021. The Navy joins the nation in celebrating LGBT Pride Month throughout June, recognizing the accomplishments of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gwyneth Vandevender) see less | View Image Page

The diversity committee and its supporting Sailors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) joined the nation to celebrate Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month on June 24, 2021.



This year marks the eighth official observance of LGBT Pride Month throughout the DoD, and the 11-year anniversary since the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” Repeal Act became law allowing LGBT service members to serve openly in the military.



One of the guest speakers at the event, Master Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Courtney Barber, shared her personal experiences throughout her career and challenged those present to take care of and support each other equally.



“There are so many LGBT individuals who feel that they have nowhere to turn,” said Barber. “They are afraid to be who they are because of how some may hate. Every one of you are leaders, so be the leader that you needed when you were just starting out in your career. Be the leader you want your children to have if they needed somebody to talk to.”



Pride Month gives Americans the opportunity to come together in support of the LGBT community and acknowledge their contributions to our nation.



“I truly appreciate the time and effort you put into defending our country every day,” said Capt. Neil Koprowski, Kearsarge’s commanding officer, as he addressed the crew during the ship’s Pride observance. “You do it with honor, courage, and commitment. We are one team.”



The one team, one fight mantra is more than words aboard Kearsarge, which is committed to the fair and equal treatment of all people. Diversity events help the command of over 1,000 Sailors and Marines learn about each other’s culture, background, and heritage. That understanding fosters acceptance and appreciation for one another and makes Team Kearsarge stronger.



Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Corey Gambirazio, the command diversity committee president, provided closing sentiments that captured the essence of Pride Month. “At the end of the day, we all work together to complete our mission,” said Gambirazio. “I want everyone here to live their life how they want and to let others live their life how they want, with love, compassion, patience, tolerance, humility, and forgiveness.”



LGBT History Month was originally established in 1995 by the General Assembly of the National Education Association. June 2021 marks the 51st anniversary of annual LGBT Pride traditions in America set by the first Pride march in New York City on June 28, 1970.