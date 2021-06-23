Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy

    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Christopher Hanson | The United States Air Force's 26th Special Tactics Squadron out of Cannon Air Force...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Story by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The United States Air Force's 26th Special Tactics Squadron out of Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico were training at Fort McCoy, Wis. this week on the installation's different drop zones.

    Jumpers participated in free-fall jumps out of C-130s from the 133rd Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis, Minn., with overhead protection from F-16 fighters from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, Minn. Both units are part of the Minnesota Air National Guard.

    Another great example of Fort McCoy's value as a Total Force Training Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 14:59
    Story ID: 399768
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    26th Special Tactics Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT