NTAG San Antonio Salutes Texas Native during Women Veterans Day

TEMPLE, Texas - (June 9, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Katherine Knox, of Copperas Cove, Texas, the leading petty officer assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Temple, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Capital City, was recognized as Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio's Junior Sailor of the Quarter. NTAG San Antonio's area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

TEMPLE, Texas – Before Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Katherine Knox excelled as a Navy recruiter, she wore many hats: college graduate, business owner and even a CH-53 helicopter crew chief. Now, as the leading petty officer of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Temple, she uses her position to educate and inform others of Navy opportunities.

“I love being a recruiter because it provides me with a change of pace from being in a helicopter,” said Knox. “I do miss flying, but being a recruiter I have the opportunity to spread Navy awareness where there is little to no Navy presence.”

A native of Copperas Cove, Texas, Knox earned a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University in Austin, Texas in 2012 and enlisted into the Navy the following year. She began her career in Norfolk, Virginia, assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14), before transferring to the Naval Reserve as a recruiter through the Canvasser Recruiter (CANREC) Program in 2020.

Knox left active duty to support her husband’s dream of owning a business in Central Texas.

“I had made a deal with my husband that, after my initial contract, we could open up a diesel mechanic shop in Killeen,” said Knox. “Our shop recently was awarded Central Texas’ ‘best in automotive repair.’”

In the beginning of 2021, deadly winter storms struck Texas, and Knox’s business volunteered by towing vehicles stuck in ditches, many of which were ambulances.

“I started taking the messages, and I’d screenshot them and get the addresses, and then I dispatched my husband to where he needed to go essentially,” said Knox.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, NRS Temple was closed, and Knox along with others recruiters transferred to the recruiting station in Killeen. The Temple location reopened in January at the Armed Forces Career Center inside Temple Mall.

“Someone who comes to the Armed Forces Career Center and joins the military is doing something awesome for their country,” said Knox. “I take pride in telling them about the Navy, what their job will be like and what life in the Navy is all about.”

Knox joined the Navy to do something different and enjoys talking to people about the various opportunities that the Navy has and what the Navy has done for her and her family. She has recruited more than 30 highly qualified men and women into America’s Navy but still gives credit to her fellow recruiters for mission success.

“Recruiting is all about teamwork, and I have a great team of petty officers in my station,” said Knox. “One of my goals is to have NRS Temple recognized as the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s Station of the Year. We have the right people, the right attitude, and the motivation to attain it.”

Knox, who now has a daughter and another child on the way, was recently recognized as NTAG San Antonio’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter for her outstanding performance.

“It’s feels great to be honored, but I’m not here for the recognition,” said Knox. “It’s about my team, not me. The Navy has been good to me and my family. We have taken advantage of every resource and opportunity, whether it was travel or paying for educational expenses. I love the Navy.”

NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 TAOCs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

