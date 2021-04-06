EOD Expeditionary Support Unit Two Holds Change of Command

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 4, 2021) - Cmdr. Dena Risley, commanding officer, Explosive...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 4, 2021) - Cmdr. Dena Risley, commanding officer, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit (EODESU) Two, is piped ashore after her assumption of command at ceremony held aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. EODESU Two provides optimized logistical support to all units under EOD Group (EODGRU) Two through arms, ammunition and explosives, civil engineer support equipment, medical and undersea medicine support, small boars and utility craft, table of allowance inventory, recompression chamber and diving equipment support, tactical communications, facility planning and programming, and limited tent camp support. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (NNS) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Expeditionary Support Unit (ESU) Two welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek- Fort Story, June 4, 2021.



Cmdr. Dena Risley relieved Cmdr. John French as commanding officer of EOD ESU Two in front of family, friends and service members.



“Everything the crew of EODESU Two has done in the last couple of years have been noteworthy and impressive but the best thing is that you know it is not all about you,” said French as he was addressing the crew. “We can sum it up by saying that you allowed the mobile units, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit, and Training and Evaluation Unit to focus on deploying the most combat effective explosive ordnance disposal technicians and divers in the world.”



The unique mission of EOD ESU Two focuses on providing optimized logistical support to all units under EOD Group (EODGRU) Two through arms, ammunition and explosives, civil engineer support equipment, medical and undersea medicine support, small boars and utility craft, table of allowance inventory, recompression chamber and diving equipment support, tactical communications, facility planning and programming, and limited tent camp support.



Capt. Chuck Eckhart, Commodore, EODGRU Two, used his keynote address to discuss the dedication that EODESU Two Sailors bring to the mission.





“The crew of ESU Two carry out their mission in a truly professional manner,” he said. “This unit has one of the toughest jobs in all of EOD Group Two. The administrative burden that they carry, the TOA they manage and they maintenance they perform all ensure that our units of action can go out the door and do the work the nation needs.”



In her first address as commander, Risley highlighted the legacy of EODESU Two, and looked forward to the mission in her time at the helm.



“It’s an absolute honor and privilege to serve as your commanding officer,” she said. “There is an outstanding lineage of leaders that have gone before me and I pledge to carry the legacy forward. I look forward to working with each of you as we continue to deliver exceptional expeditionary support services to our EOD community enabling them to clear, secure, build, and protect in defense of our national interests.”