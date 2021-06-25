Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Construction of fitness facility continues at Fort McCoy running track

    Construction of fitness facility continues at Fort McCoy running track

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Construction of a fitness facility at the Fort McCoy running track is shown June 15, 2021, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is the contractor for the construction.

    They were awarded the contract in July 2020, and the completion date is later in 2021.

    The fitness area is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

    This work, Photo Essay: Construction of fitness facility continues at Fort McCoy running track, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

