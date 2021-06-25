W.Va. Guard Spotlights LGBTQ+ Soldier Spc. Briana Blake

Photo By Edwin Wriston | West Virginia Army National Guard Soldier Spr. Briana Blake, an African-American,...... read more read more Photo By Edwin Wriston | West Virginia Army National Guard Soldier Spr. Briana Blake, an African-American, bisexual, military police officer from McDowell County, West Virginia, has been proudly serving in the Guard since 2018. A member of the 863rd Military Police Company, she attributes her successes in life to her own comprehensive identity as a Soldier who is also a representative of multiple minority communities. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Diversity of servicemembers in the military is a fundamental element that makes the United States Armed Forces the most dynamic and powerful fighting force the world has ever seen.



The inclusion of different viewpoints, perspectives, backgrounds and experiences from a wide spectrum of servicemembers within our Armed Forces today is the key to innovation, imperative for cohesive teamwork, and is critical to Total Force readiness and mission success.



An inspirational example of diversity in military service is Spc. Briana Blake of the West Virginia Army National Guard.



Blake, an African-American, bisexual, military police officer from McDowell County, West Virginia, has been proudly serving in the Guard since 2018. A member of the 863rd Military Police Company, she attributes her successes in life to her own comprehensive identity as a Soldier who is also a representative of multiple minority communities.



“Being black, being bisexual, being a woman, all of these aspects of who I am only add to my performance as a Soldier,” Blake said. “In fact, they’ve benefitted me by making me more insightful toward the needs of the Soldiers who serve with me, and how to be a good battle buddy.”



Education, empathy, and respect that supports core Army Values and the One Guard family ethos are hardline convictions for Blake.



“When we value diversity, a basic concept of the Army, we understand our differences are what make our team stronger. If we were all the same, we wouldn’t be able to adapt, learn or grow,” she said. “All seven of our Army Values are what drive mission success. Without one of those values, we fail. True respect, inclusion, and equality starts with being open minded, and by truly embracing empathy as a foundational aspect of our service.”



And while Blake is optimistic about the growing culture of inclusion within the military, she knows barriers still exist.



“Diversity and inclusion briefings often aren’t taken seriously enough because they aren’t relatable to anyone but minorities like me,” Blake said. “That said, education and empathy are the only ways to permanently defend against discrimination in the ranks. So providing an array of annual trainings to guide and encourage troops to understand potential challenges to diversity and inclusion is still critical.”



“At the end of the day however, actions are more important than words or even education alone,” Blake added. “Leaders at every level must stand up for what is right, stand up for what is in line with Army Values, and strive to exemplify and promote inclusion and equality of all service members.”