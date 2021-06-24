Naval Service Training Commander Meets with NROTC Midshipmen During Sea Trials

From Officer Training Command Newport Public Affairs



NEWPORT, RI - Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) met with midshipmen aboard the Damage Control Wet Trainer, also known as the “USS Buttercup” wet trainer, during Sea Trials at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), June 24.



She encouraged them to “keep learning” and that their takeaway from their experience was that “you’re fit to fight and ready to do great things for your Navy.”



Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC rising second class midshipmen (MIDN) must properly demonstrate the skills they have learned and practiced throughout their training. The skills tested include marksmanship fundamentals, watchstanding, damage control (firefighting and wet trainers), ship handling, drill, navigation, physical training, second-class swim qualification, conning officer training, and room and uniform inspections. MIDN also receive Warrior Toughness training. Sea Trials provides NROTC MIDN with a standardized training, leadership and qualification opportunity in a high-stress and demanding environment. The program environment provides real-world opportunities for sustained, large group leadership and teamwork. Midshipmen are evaluated based on their ability to perform each critical skill to fleet standards, while upholding Navy core values and Navy core attributes. Sea Trials culminates with Battle Stations, a high-stress crucible event similar to Battle Stations events at the Navy’s Recruit Training Command and Officer Candidate School.



“NROTC Sea Trials is an important milestone event in a midshipman’s process of becoming a proven leader, confident and qualified to lead Sailors as future junior officers,” said Couture.



Couture added that Sea Trials allows NROTC midshipmen to “prove they have the confidence, competence and character needed to lead.”

