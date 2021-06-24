Alabama native’s drive to learn key to successes at AMCOM

Courtesy Photo | Brianna Owens, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command logistic management specialist,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brianna Owens, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command logistic management specialist, poses for a photo during temporary duty in Bahrain in December 2019. see less | View Image Page

By Kerensa Houston, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Public Affairs



For 12 years, Brianna Owens has supported the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command.



Beginning as a contractor, the logistics management specialist came to AMCOM through the University of Alabama in Huntsville Students Working at the Army in Parallel Program in 2009.



The SWAP program is an option for top students in engineering, science or business fields that allows them to work 16 to 28 hours a week while simultaneously attending school. While those in the program can continue to work as contractors after graduation with a chance of ultimately becoming government employees, it’s not guaranteed.



For Owens, who has a love of reading and travel, it worked out.



Her position at AMCOM requires a bit of both.



“I was converted to an Army civilian position in AMCOM [Security Assistance Management Directorate] in June 2010,” she said.



The Eva, Alabama, native lives by the saying, “Actions speak louder than words.”



Her daily actions supporting the warfighter speak for themselves.



“I work in Foreign Military Sales, which is when U.S. allies buy U.S. military equipment and services,” she explained. “I write the cases that form the agreement between the U.S. and FMS partner and, once a case is signed, I make sure the FMS partner receives the equipment and services on time.”



Jesuán Molina, AMCOM SAMD Multinational Branch chief, is Owens’s supervisor and described her “unwavering efforts and dedication to duty” as integral to the section’s success.



“Since August 2020 to present, she has provided oversight and coordinated the shipment of major end items, missiles and spares parts from [the] continental United States to Romania,” Molina said. “These shipments [were] the first Foreign Military Sales air defense capability delivered and represents a major milestone for our Romanian partners.”



Though her father-in-law served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, Owens had no other family history of service. So her path to supporting the military was borne of her own desire to do new things.



“I enjoy learning new skills, working with and learning about new cultures and feeling accomplished after completing tasks and achieving milestones on the projects I work,” she said. “Ensuring FMS partners have the equipment and training they need to defend their country helps reduce the number of U.S. troops deployed overseas. FMS partners also help share costs with the U.S., which enables the U.S. to have more funding available to invest in increased capabilities to meet continuously evolving threats.”



Owens said she will continue learn, improve and put her best foot forward.



“In FMS, each day is different and there is always something new to learn.”