MacDill Commissary starts CLICK2GO curbside service

Making processes as efficient as possible is a high priority at MacDill Air Force Base. Starting July 26, 2021, the Commissary at MacDill will be starting its CLICK2GO online ordering/curbside delivery service. Pickup days are chosen online Monday to Friday from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The service is designed to easily allow customers to plan healthy meals, order and pay for food items online, then pick up the items at the local Commissary at their convenience.

“If we have learned anything over the past year, it is that individuals like to order what they need and go and pick it up,” said Cynthia Six, MacDill Commissary Officer. “For those who have families where mom and dad work, and kids have activities, this is a nice addition to be able to order your groceries in the evening. After all the running around the next day, they can swing by the commissary and have us put them right in your car. So, from our older generation to our younger generation, the option to have this convenience is a win-win for everyone.”

With multiple options provided to individuals located at or near MacDill, the Commissary is introducing this option to increase the ease of purchase and pickup, enabling customers to stay at home with friends and family while following COVID-19 guidance.

“I am very excited,” Six said. “Anytime we can do something to enhance our patrons shopping experience, we need to do it. This program has been in the works for a while and although we may have a few bumps in the road as we all learn the system, it will be worth it and I can't wait to get started.”

For more information on how to register for this service, visit www.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go.

