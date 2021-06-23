2021 Week of the Eagles Memorial Ceremony

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honored fallen Soldiers, veterans, and the men and women currently serving during The Week of the Eagles. Specifically, 101st ABN DIV (AA) hosted a memorial ceremony to give homage to the Soldiers who paid the ultimate price for freedom.



Gone, but not forgotten is the message the 101st ABN DIV (AA) commanding general wants to echo throughout time. Maj. Gen. McGee lamented on the sacrifices of veterans.



“It’s only fitting that we honor our fallen comrades who have given their last for our Army, and this great division. We honor the works of all those who ever donned the Screaming Eagle patch with ceremony and devoted words, as 7800 boots still rest on the soil of the Division Headquarters, representing those who lost their lives defending this nation since September 11th, 2001 while nearly 700 of those boots representing Fort Campbell soldiers,” said McGee.



Many veterans came to the ceremony to pay respect and look for the boot that represents their battle buddy who did not return home. Katherine Lawson, deputy commander of the Women Veterans of America, Chapter 47 was one of them.



“I lost a few friends in Afghanistan, I get sad, but I still remember and honor them.”



Katherine is a veteran with 26 years of service and two deployments to Afghanistan from Fort Campbell. We asked her what did it mean for her to be back at Fort Campbell, and she replied,” I would say that it was my best assignment, I have forged lifelong friendships here.”



Our Soldiers have answered the call in the hedgerows of Normandy, the fields of Holland, the snows of Bastogne, and the troughs in the tundra of Korea, the jungles of Vietnam, the mountains of Afghanistan and the streets of Iraq and Syria. This service has come at a price. Today we honor those who paid that price for our security and our freedom.



As the Week of the Eagles continue, Fort Campbell will continue to honor those who served, and those who still serve.



The 101st ABN DIV (AA) has been the home to many veterans, service members, and their families since 1942.



During this week, we remember those who paved the way for younger soldiers to continue on in their footsteps towards our own “Rendezvous with Destiny”.

