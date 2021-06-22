Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Subject matter experts prepare incoming commanders for transportation mission

    06.22.2021

    Story by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.—Brigade operations staff assigned to the Operations Section at the 597th Transportation Brigade provided guidance and shared their knowledge and experience of brigade operations with incoming battalion command teams during a leader orientation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. June 22.

    The leader orientation was organized by the brigade staff, which is made up of civilians, U.S. Army personnel and U.S. Navy personnel, to provide the new commanders with an overview of the command and to discuss how the brigade operations section will support the battalion to enable mission accomplishment.

    The brigade Operations Section oversees all brigade operations, including booking and tracking cargo movements to and from the brigade designated seaports. They also oversee all training and exercises.

    The meeting attendees included Lt. Col. Tyler Olsen, who has taken command of the 842nd Transportation Bn. in Beaumont, Texas, and Sgt. Maj. Rubin Chery, 842nd Transportation Bn. They are responsible for customer support and all general cargo operations on the Gulf Coast and Central United States

    Also in attendance was Lt. Col. Rebecca A. D’Angelo, commander, 841st Transportation Bn., and Sgt. Maj. Deanton Stokes, 841st Transportation Bn. The 841st Transportation Bn. is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and is the single port manager for all Dept. of Defense cargo moving through seaports on the East Coast, Puerto Rico and through the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Subject matter experts prepare incoming commanders for transportation mission, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

