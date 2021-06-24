SDDC Headquarters Detachment changes leaders

Photo By Kimberly Spinner | Col. Stephen York, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command chief of...... read more read more Photo By Kimberly Spinner | Col. Stephen York, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command chief of staff, hands the command guidon to Capt. Clinton Allen, the command's new Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment commander June 24, 2021 on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – U.S. Army Capt. Clinton Allen assumed command of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment during a change of command ceremony here June 24.



Allen replaced 1st Lt. Molly McLean, who took command of HHD in June of last year. Col. Stephen York, SDDC chief of staff, officiated the ceremony.



“We’re extremely grateful for the outstanding leadership that Molly has provided over the past year. And what a year it’s been,” said York.



“It’s impressive enough that HHD provided continuous company-level command and control, health and welfare, logistics, administrative, and training support to the headquarters, but Molly and her team have had to accomplish this all during turbulent times, and that is no small task,” York continued. “Molly, you have done an exceptional job in leading this amazing HHD team.”



McLean said that she was thankful for the support she received from SDDC’s leadership and her Surface Warrior teammates throughout her command tenure.



“We’ve experienced many challenges, but I’m grateful for both the highs and the lows, because I’ve learned from them,” said McLean.



With her HHD command responsibilities now transferred to Allen, McLean will remain on the SDDC staff, working in the G1 directorate.



Allen hails from Cambridge City, Indiana and entered military service in 2002 as an enlisted Soldier in the Army Reserve. He received his commission as a Transportation officer after completing Officer Candidate School in 2016.



Allen joined the command in December 2020, initially serving as a battle captain in SDDC’s Surface Operations Center. Later reassigned to the G1 directorate, he has been, according to York, “keeping extremely busy” leading SDDC’s COVID-19 Reintegration Planning Team.



“I’m truly honored to be here as a member of this distinguished organization,” said Allen. “I am excited to serve alongside you and draw from your experience in our mission to support the warfighter.”



According to York, Allen is more than prepared to lead HHD.



“I’m confident that Clint will not only meet but exceed our expectations to tackle HHD’s current challenges as well as the ones that lie ahead,” said York. “He understands the importance of supporting the SDDC team.”