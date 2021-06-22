14th STUS lands new commander

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Lt. Col. Joseph McCane turned over command of the 14th Student Squadron to Lt. Col Stanley Courtland, during a change of command ceremony, June 21, 2021 on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss.



Courtland is a career pilot with experience as a KC-135 instructor pilot, commander, and maintenance officer. While assigned to Headquarters Pacific Air Forces in Hawaii, he led disaster relief response teams for humanitarian assistance relief efforts in Indonesia and Tinian, an island in the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean.



“Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your team,” said Courtland. “I am so excited to be your commander. The squadron is in an amazing place right now and a large reason for that is McCane.”



The 14th STUS exercises administrative control and provides daily administrative support for approximately 700 students at Columbus AFB, ensuring seamless continuity of support through all phases of training.



During his time as commander, McCane was responsible for over 1,200 student pilots, 97 simulator instructors, and 34 instructor pilots, leading to the graduation of 414 U.S. Air Force pilots and 24 pilots from allied partners.



“I am humbled to have lead this squadron,” said McCane. “Courtland, you are absolutely the right person to lead this STUS team. Lead fearlessly.”

