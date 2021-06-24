National Safety Month: Staying Safe 24/7

The importance of safety does not lessen once you leave work. In fact, it is important Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) personnel follow safety practices at home and at work to keep themselves and their families safe 24/7.



In 1996, the National Safety Council (NSC) established June as National Safety Month (NSM), aiming to increase awareness of current safety and health risks and decrease the number of unintentional injuries and deaths in the United States. According to NSC, three times as many employees are injured off the job than while at work.



“Enjoy your summer but remember it only takes a second for an injury to happen, so keep your focus no matter what you are doing. We all get distracted when doing the normal activities of life such as driving the car, chopping up vegetables for dinner, cooking steaks on the grill, or mowing the yard. So just like at work, prepare for the task at hand, identify any hazards, remove/reduce the hazard and keep you and your family safe! You are an important part of NNSY, we want you to be safe not just at work but also at home,“ said NNSY’s Occupational Safety & Health Division Head Jeff Medrano.



Each week throughout NSM is an opportunity to make a difference in your home, workplace, and community. During NSM, individuals and organizations can participate by making efforts to reduce the leading causes of unintentional injury and death at work, on the road, in homes and in communities.



“Safety and preparedness go hand in hand. It’s a mindset that you must exercise every day. Be safe, stay safe, live safe! Your Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) family has a plan, make sure that you and your home family have a plan to stay safe,” said NNSY’s Emergency Management Officer Steve Murley.



There are various ways to get involved during NSM, such as, reporting repairs needed around the shipyard, holding drills at home to help children know what to do in the event of an emergency, or volunteering to participate in community emergency preparedness events.



“Identifying risks around the home, in the workplace and in the community improves safety standards and protects everyone. Whether we increase first aid and emergency awareness through drills or provide safety tips for summer recreation, we can take steps to provide a safer environment,” said Murley.



Prior to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) the U.S. saw the highest number of workplace deaths since 2007 – 5,333 fatal workplace injuries in 2019. As the nation and the NNSY workforce receive their COVID-19 vaccination and many employees return to normal, this year’s NSM observance is more important than ever and we can all make efforts to reduce the causes of unintentional injury, death at work, on the road, in our homes and in our communities.

