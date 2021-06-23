Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Warrior receives highest Transportation Corps honor

    Transportation Commander induced to Military Order of Saint Christopher at Fort Eustis

    Photo By Julie A Kelemen | Col. Michael Patrick, commander, 597th Transportation Bde. addresses guests at his...... read more read more

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Story by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Michael Patrick, commander, 597th Transportation Bde. was presented with the Honorable Order of Saint Christopher by Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie and Deputy Commander John Hanson during a farewell luncheon at the Fort Eustis Club at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. June 23.

    Patrick said that the honor is meaningful to him because it took more than one try to get and it is only awarded to Army Transporters and those individuals who have made significant contributions to the U.S. Army Transportation Corps.

    The 597th Transportation Brigade is a part of the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, responsible for integrating and synchronizing surface deployment and distribution capabilities in the Continental U.S, deploying and sustaining the Armed Forces off the East and Gulf coasts in support of global operations and U.S. Southern Command.

    Additionally, the command stands ready to provide surface rapid port opening capabilities via the Army’s only three Rapid Port Opening Elements in support of its global Joint Task Force Port Opening mission.

    Patrick's next assignment is at the Army Material Command Headquarters in Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

    This work, Surface Warrior receives highest Transportation Corps honor, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

