Surface Warrior receives highest Transportation Corps honor

Photo By Julie A Kelemen | Col. Michael Patrick, commander, 597th Transportation Bde. addresses guests at his...... read more read more Photo By Julie A Kelemen | Col. Michael Patrick, commander, 597th Transportation Bde. addresses guests at his farewell luncheon at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. June 23. Patrick thanked his Family, Soldiers and civilians for their support to the mission throughout his command after being induced to the Military Order of Saint Christopher. The Order of Saint Christopher is a top honor in the Transportation Corps and recognizes those individuals who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character; displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence; and served the Transportation Corps with selflessness. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Col. Michael Patrick, commander, 597th Transportation Bde. was presented with the Honorable Order of Saint Christopher by Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie and Deputy Commander John Hanson during a farewell luncheon at the Fort Eustis Club at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. June 23.



Patrick said that the honor is meaningful to him because it took more than one try to get and it is only awarded to Army Transporters and those individuals who have made significant contributions to the U.S. Army Transportation Corps.



The 597th Transportation Brigade is a part of the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, responsible for integrating and synchronizing surface deployment and distribution capabilities in the Continental U.S, deploying and sustaining the Armed Forces off the East and Gulf coasts in support of global operations and U.S. Southern Command.



Additionally, the command stands ready to provide surface rapid port opening capabilities via the Army’s only three Rapid Port Opening Elements in support of its global Joint Task Force Port Opening mission.



Patrick's next assignment is at the Army Material Command Headquarters in Redstone Arsenal, Ala.