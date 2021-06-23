OTCN Recognizes the 2020 Civilian of the Year

Photo By Darwin Lam | Heather Yeles, the Instructional Systems Specialist with the Training and Education...... read more read more Photo By Darwin Lam | Heather Yeles, the Instructional Systems Specialist with the Training and Education Department at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, poses for a portrait, June 22. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam) see less | View Image Page

From Officer Training Command Newport Public Affairs



NEWPORT, R.I. – Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) announced Heather Yeles as the 2020 Civilian of the Year (COY) on June 14 at an all-hands ceremony from the Marine Detachment Auditorium on Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.



Yeles is the Instructional Systems Specialist with the Training and Education Department.



She has a master’s degree in instructional design and technology from Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota; bachelor’s degrees in human resources and in business administration from University of Mount Olive, Mount Olive, North Carolina; and associate’s degrees in aircraft structural maintenance technology, human resources management, emergency management and education and training management from the Community College of the Air Force.



Yeles attributed her success from the creative work environment.



“This command is a unique work environment where the leadership fully supports you to accomplish your job,” said Yeles. “We have the freedom of expression to excel at our jobs.”



Yeles retired from the Air Force after 25 years of service at the rank of master sergeant where she last served as the unit training manager with the Rapid Engineer Deployable, Heavy Operational Repair Squadron, Engineer (RED HORSE) squadron at the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.



After her retirement, she previously worked with the Department of the Army at the Raleigh Entrance Processing Stations in Raleigh, N.C. as the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test coordinator.



“I’m honored to be part of the caliber of training at OTCN,” said Yeles. “It’s wonderful to be part of a team that excels at making such a contribution to our nation’s future leaders.”



Yeles is a native of Hope Valley, Rhode Island and now resides in Norwich, Connecticut.



OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence.



