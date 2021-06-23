CFAS MLC, IHA, and MC Employees Receive Vaccine

SASEBO, Japan (June 23, 2021) – U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to local Japanese employees who wish to be vaccinated at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Showboat Theater, June 23.



The vaccine rollout came after a joint policy was announced between the government of Japan (GOJ) and the United States Forces Japan (USFJ), which granted permission to vaccinate voluntary Japanese local employees of USFJ installations in order to enact comprehensive, rigorous, and effective health protection policies designed to combat COVID-19.



"We've had great success in immunizing the American base population here, so I'm very pleased that we can now do the same for the Japanese members of our base community,” said Cmdr. Kyle Dohm, officer in charge of Branch Health Clinic Sasebo. “Every local employee that we vaccinate not only enhances the base's protection against the novel coronavirus, but also contributes directly to the City of Sasebo's ongoing efforts to vaccinate its citizens."



Tomiaki Okumura, chief of Sasebo Defense Office, Ministry of Defense, visited the vaccination site to meet with CFAS leadership and medical teams and expressed his enthusiasm for the vaccination efforts.



"I am grateful to U.S. Forces Japan, especially CFAS and Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, for their efforts to vaccinate our employees who work on the base,” said Okumura. “This is extremely beneficial to both the on and off base communities."



The vaccine doses administered were Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which require a second dose three weeks after the first shot. More than 590 Japanese employees received shots on this first day of vaccinations.



“I’m happy that I was able to get the shot and that it was convenient to come get it on base,” said Sena Nishida, an employee at CFAS Security Department. “I’m looking forward to things getting back to normal so that I can travel again.”



Offering the vaccine to local Japanese employees onboard CFAS is an effort that will help curb further spread of the virus, and will ultimately contribute to the base’s ability to safely carry out its mission.



"Our Japanese workforce is the heart and soul of the base and is integral to our operations, so it is very significant to the Navy that so many of them have chosen to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. “I'm grateful that we've been authorized to vaccinate our local employees and better defend the base community as a whole against COVID-19."

