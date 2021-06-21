The second meeting of the Intergovernmental Executive Committee (IEC) is set for 28 June, 2021 at 2p.m. The Committee will continue discussions on a memorandum of understanding and a charter that will allow all members to participate in a meaningful way.



The inaugural meeting of the Committee was held on 20 April, 2021 via a virtual conference call. The initial meeting was focused on defining the group’s membership, establishing how those members are allowed to have alternates, and electing the Chair and Vice Chair of the Committee. Serving as Chair of the IEC is Amber Torres, the Tribal Chairwoman of the Walker River Paiute Tribe, and the Vice Chair is Pete Olsen, Commissioner of Churchill County.



The IEC is a congressionally mandated effort that will serve as an advisory board for the purpose of facilitating government to government and intergovernmental coordination, the exchange of views, information, and advice in matters regarding the management of the natural and cultural resources, as well as other concerns, within the existing and proposed withdrawal Fallon Range Training Complex (FRTC) land area and airspace. The IEC is modeled after a similar committee that addresses issues concerning the Luke Air Force Base training ranges in Arizona.



The meeting on 28 June will be conducted in accordance with the Nevada open meeting law (NRS-241) and will be streamed over Zoom to accommodate broad involvement. To find more information on the upcoming meeting, please go to www.FRTCModernization.com/IEC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 18:04 Story ID: 399480 Location: FALLON, NV, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intergovernmental Executive Committee Prepares for Second Public Meeting, by zip upham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.