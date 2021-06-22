Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes Rochester Harbor east pier repairs

    06.22.2021

    Story by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and its contractor, Dean Marine & Excavating, Inc., completed the $3.4 million, 600 feet of repair of the Rochester Harbor east pier, located in Rochester, New York, June 16, 2021.

    The section repaired is in the middle of previously repaired sections, and was close to the original construction, where the concrete cap was in poor condition and structurally degraded. Repair of the remaining approximately 400 feet of degraded reach of the east pier would be dependent upon receiving additional funding.

    U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “The Port of Rochester is a vital economic and recreational asset that produces millions in annual economic impact and supports 140 jobs, over 1000 boat slips, dozens of charter boats, top-notch fishing, and much more. I was proud to fight to secure these federal funds because ensuring the Rochester Harbor navigation channel is repaired and maintained is vital to protect Rochester jobs and economic development.”

    “We know this pier is a popular fishing and recreating area, and we appreciate the public’s understanding as we worked diligently to repair the worst sections of the pier,” said LTC Eli Adams, USACE Buffalo District Commander. “These repairs were necessary to ensure safety for ships and boats navigating into Rochester Harbor. The harbor’s safe operation also enables transportation of important commodities and supports $26.8 Million in business revenue, 142 jobs, and $7.4 Million in labor income.”

    To see project photos, please visit the project’s Flickr album: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157715623196412

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes Rochester Harbor east pier repairs, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

