CFAY administers COVID-19 vaccinations to Japanese employees

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 18, 2021) — Japanese employees attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center, and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command received their first COVID-19 vaccinations at CFAY’s Hawk’s Nest gymnasium, June 18.

The vaccine rollout came after a joint policy was announced between the government of Japan (GOJ) and the United States Forces Japan (USFJ), which granted permission to vaccinate voluntary Japanese local employees of USFJ installations in order to enact comprehensive, rigorous, and effective health protection policies designed to combat COVID-19.

“It’s very exciting for us to finally be able to vaccinate the people who work with us side-by-side on a daily basis,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jamal Phillips, one of the Naval Hospital Yokosuka team members coordinating the program. “It is also exciting to [vaccinate] the last group on the base so that we all will be safe. We will be comfortable to be around each other.”

The doses offered were the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which require a second dose three weeks after the first shot.

“I am usually reluctant to get shots,” said Atsuhiko Hayasaka, a secretary at CNRJ’s communications and information systems department. “My first thought was that the shot might hurt a lot, but I found that it was done in the blink of an eye. Just like that. I recommend anybody who is hesitant about the shot to take it easy and come and get the shots. I am ready for the second one.”

Hayasaka also added that the event was very systematic and well organized, and that he was satisfied with the first shot. Furthermore, he appreciated the efforts of the GOJ and the USFJ that made the event happen, stating that the opportunity stood as a powerful testimony to Japan’s strong and long-standing relationship with the U.S. as an ally.

“It didn’t hurt a bit and it finished before I realized it,” said Mess Attendant Heavy Mayu Shimizu, who works at CFAY’s Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess galley. “The reason I am here is partly because when I visited my grandparents’ house, I was a little afraid of passing the virus on to them, should I possibly get infected without symptoms. The vaccination makes me feel more relieved and safer now. It is also important for my job as I interact with many people every day.”

Not only does the vaccine ensure the health of Japanese employees onboard U.S. military installations in Japan and prevent further spread of the virus, it also contributes more to the steady operations of USFJ facilities.

“I am very happy that we can support our entire workforce, including our Japanese national workers, because they are very important to our mission at CFAY,” said Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer, who oversaw the event. “We will continue vaccination events for the next several weeks until we are able to get to everyone that wants to be vaccinated. Our goal is to protect the health of the community, and also help the missions that we perform. For operations, security, childcare, galley, they all rely on a workforce that is healthy in order to perform their missions.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 02:37 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP