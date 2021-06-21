Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A camper is shown June 2, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Open...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Campers and more are shown June 2, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Open year-round, Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area.

    This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 12:30
    Story ID: 399345
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT